Navcoin (NAV) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $26,103.05

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $26,103.05 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00136874 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00038268 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00021723 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00015615 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002916 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

