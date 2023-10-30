Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by Gator Capital Management LLC

Gator Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,041 shares during the quarter. Navient comprises approximately 3.2% of Gator Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Gator Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Navient worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Navient by 299.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Navient in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Navient by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.
NAVI stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.96. The company had a trading volume of 91,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,983. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.56. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NAVI shares. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens cut their price objective on Navient from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.61.
Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.
