NeoVolta (NEOV) versus Its Peers Critical Contrast

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) is one of 63 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare NeoVolta to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.3% of NeoVolta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NeoVolta and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoVolta 0 0 1 0 3.00 NeoVolta Competitors 67 502 1068 55 2.66

Valuation and Earnings

NeoVolta currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 146.31%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 53.00%. Given NeoVolta’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NeoVolta is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares NeoVolta and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeoVolta $3.46 million -$2.64 million -25.38 NeoVolta Competitors $678.28 million $14.77 million -2.59

NeoVolta’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NeoVolta. NeoVolta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

NeoVolta has a beta of -1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoVolta’s rivals have a beta of -5.10, suggesting that their average stock price is 610% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NeoVolta and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoVolta -76.42% -37.98% -37.28% NeoVolta Competitors -914.52% -23.93% -15.34%

Summary

NeoVolta rivals beat NeoVolta on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

NeoVolta Company Profile

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was formed in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

