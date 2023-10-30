Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPLW) Short Interest Update

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPLW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Netcapital Price Performance
NASDAQ NCPLW traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,477. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09. Netcapital has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.64.
About Netcapital
