Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,731 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 9,856 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $15,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,905,317,000 after purchasing an additional 938,849 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,140,977,000 after buying an additional 92,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,595,196,000 after acquiring an additional 62,507 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Netflix by 305,647.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,207,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,828,545,000 after acquiring an additional 149,714 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.20.

NFLX opened at $397.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.09 and a one year high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $400.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.73.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total transaction of $220,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,934.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,760 shares of company stock valued at $48,046,739. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

