New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Down 1.5 %

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $64.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.79. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $69.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

