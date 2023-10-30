NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,857,300 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the September 30th total of 17,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,547.8 days.
Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded NIBE Industrier AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.
NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally.
