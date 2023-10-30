Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Price Target Lowered to C$1.00 at Pi Financial

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK – Free Report) had its target price cut by Pi Financial from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nighthawk Gold Price Performance

NHK opened at C$0.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.47. Nighthawk Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.29 and a 1 year high of C$0.74. The stock has a market cap of C$60.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Nighthawk Gold will post 0.019661 EPS for the current year.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property that covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

