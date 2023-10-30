Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $36.33

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.33 and last traded at $36.33, with a volume of 17042 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Northwest Natural from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Northwest Natural from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Northwest Natural from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Northwest Natural Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.22.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $237.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.65 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 8.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 8.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 80.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 104,423 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 20.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,014,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 2.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Recommended Stories

