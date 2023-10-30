Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Gap Up to $93.50

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $93.50, but opened at $96.72. Novo Nordisk A/S shares last traded at $96.71, with a volume of 441,294 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. DNB Markets lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Argus started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.38.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.93 and its 200-day moving average is $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $435.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.44.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 81.09%. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2209 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

