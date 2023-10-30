nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) PT Lowered to $65.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $67.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.74% from the stock’s previous close.

NVT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. William Blair started coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

nVent Electric Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NVT traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.85. 135,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,142. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.14 and its 200-day moving average is $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.97. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $58.98. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.32.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $257,503.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other nVent Electric news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $83,863.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $257,503.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in nVent Electric by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 15.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

