Oasis Network Price Tops $0.0526 on Top Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $343.80 million and $14.05 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 22.1% against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,816.35 or 0.05237936 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00033428 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00021687 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00012054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00011498 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000174 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000312 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,267,493 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,542,267,493 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05395277 USD and is up 5.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $11,252,896.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.