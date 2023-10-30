OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of OFS Credit

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCCI. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the 1st quarter worth about $451,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of OFS Credit by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

OFS Credit Stock Up 2.4 %

OFS Credit stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.30. 20,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,517. The company has a market cap of $68.15 million, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.31. OFS Credit has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17.

OFS Credit Dividend Announcement

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that OFS Credit will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 34.92%. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -733.33%.

About OFS Credit

(Get Free Report)

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.