Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Cut to $88.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Okta from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.22.

Shares of Okta stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.57. 135,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561,227. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $91.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Okta will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $158,217.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $272,438.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at $567,290.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $158,217.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,327. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Okta by 350.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

