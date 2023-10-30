Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Lowered to $435.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $505.00 to $435.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $411.00 to $416.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $393.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.4 %

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $368.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $409.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.21. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $252.62 and a 1-year high of $438.05. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

