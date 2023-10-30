OLD Republic International Corp Has $58.23 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

OLD Republic International Corp decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 784,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up approximately 1.9% of OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. OLD Republic International Corp owned about 0.15% of Sysco worth $58,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 248.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 14,676 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 49.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $790,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Sysco by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYY traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $65.12. The company had a trading volume of 306,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,955. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.48 and its 200-day moving average is $71.48. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $87.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

