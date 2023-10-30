OLD Republic International Corp Sells 1,300 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

OLD Republic International Corp cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 408,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 2.5% of OLD Republic International Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $75,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 376.9% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.26 on Monday, hitting $161.88. 581,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,835,959. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.14.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

