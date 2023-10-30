OLD Republic International Corp Sells 45,000 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

OLD Republic International Corp lessened its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger makes up approximately 1.8% of OLD Republic International Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. OLD Republic International Corp owned 0.14% of W.W. Grainger worth $55,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 739.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,545,000 after purchasing an additional 960,833 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,792,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 932,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,653,000 after buying an additional 269,881 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 312,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,098,000 after buying an additional 219,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,035,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,379,000 after acquiring an additional 181,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $8.64 on Monday, reaching $715.40. 35,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,751. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $701.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $709.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $534.01 and a 12 month high of $811.60. The company has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $734.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GWW

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.