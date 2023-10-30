OLD Republic International Corp Trims Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

OLD Republic International Corp lessened its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 507,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $38,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,885,000 after buying an additional 7,543,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $525,111,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,266,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,965,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,923,000 after buying an additional 3,391,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,684,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,076,000 after buying an additional 2,733,532 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.60. 201,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.48. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $69.31 and a 1 year high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

