Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Lowered to $61.00 at KeyCorp

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OLN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Vertical Research cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $42.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.47. Olin has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.47.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $663,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $663,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $44,312.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,588.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,639 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Olin by 508.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

