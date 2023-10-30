OMG Network Trading Up 18% Over Last 7 Days (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 18% against the US dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $79.25 million and approximately $16.02 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00033490 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00021778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00011500 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000174 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000112 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.