ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. ON Semiconductor updated its Q4 guidance to $1.13-1.27 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.13-$1.27 EPS.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON opened at $77.80 on Monday. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $58.43 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.58 and a 200-day moving average of $90.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $55,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

