Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) and ETAO International (NASDAQ:ETAO) Head to Head Contrast

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) and ETAO International (NASDAQ:ETAO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.5% of Oncology Institute shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of ETAO International shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Oncology Institute shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of ETAO International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oncology Institute and ETAO International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncology Institute -20.17% -39.56% -17.01% ETAO International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncology Institute $252.48 million 0.55 $150,000.00 ($0.84) -2.25 ETAO International $58.06 million 0.32 -$896.68 million N/A N/A

This table compares Oncology Institute and ETAO International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Oncology Institute has higher revenue and earnings than ETAO International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Oncology Institute and ETAO International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncology Institute 0 0 1 0 3.00 ETAO International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oncology Institute currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.82%. Given Oncology Institute’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Oncology Institute is more favorable than ETAO International.

Volatility & Risk

Oncology Institute has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ETAO International has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oncology Institute beats ETAO International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc., an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusions, and patient support services. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services. It serves adult and senior cancer patients. The Oncology Institute, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

About ETAO International

ETAO International Co., Ltd., a digital healthcare company, provides medical care services. It develops healthcare ecosystem that consist online telemedicine, artificial intelligence, big data evaluation, online insurance, pharmacy, biotech, offline hospitals, and specialty clinics services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

