Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Lifted by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $101.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $74.05 and a 52-week high of $127.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC started coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

