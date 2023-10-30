Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of OGEN opened at $3.37 on Friday. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $13.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
