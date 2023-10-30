Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Short Interest Down 16.2% in October

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,182,900 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the September 30th total of 1,411,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 369.7 days.

Orbia Advance Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MXCHF remained flat at $1.60 during trading hours on Monday. Orbia Advance has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

