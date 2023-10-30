O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $940.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,000.88.

ORLY opened at $924.56 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $767.27 and a 52-week high of $975.72. The company has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $925.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $928.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 38.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total transaction of $1,002,304.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,764 shares in the company, valued at $149,176,905.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total value of $1,002,304.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,176,905.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

