Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 587,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

Orthofix Medical stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.67. 36,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,747. The firm has a market cap of $392.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $17.50. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $23.19.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical device company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.69. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 19.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OFIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Orthofix Medical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Orthofix Medical

Insider Activity

In other Orthofix Medical news, Director James F. Hinrichs bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $101,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,480.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Orthofix Medical

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $44,404,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 55.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,006,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $100,615,000 after buying an additional 2,144,154 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,232,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,836,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,565,916 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,229,000 after acquiring an additional 690,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.