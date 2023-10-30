Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

OSK has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.67.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $86.33 on Friday. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $72.09 and a 52 week high of $106.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.94.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.65%.

In related news, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $336,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,848 shares in the company, valued at $813,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $336,797.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $730,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,785.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,025 shares of company stock worth $3,033,452 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

