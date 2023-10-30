Ovata Capital Management Ltd Takes $339,000 Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 63,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. iQIYI accounts for about 0.4% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in iQIYI by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in iQIYI by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 80,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iQIYI by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 3.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 123,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC cut their price target on iQIYI from $5.80 to $5.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. OTR Global raised shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.12 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.84. 3,001,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,387,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.44 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.24. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. iQIYI had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.44%. Equities analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

