Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Gap Up to $13.93

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.93, but opened at $14.47. Overstock.com shares last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 376,131 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Overstock.com from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Overstock.com

Overstock.com Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $373.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.10 million. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $90,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,373 shares in the company, valued at $448,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Marcus Lemonis purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $493,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,020. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $90,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 77,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,209 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overstock.com

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 369,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after buying an additional 20,770 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter valued at $231,686,000,000. Refined Wealth Management boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 174,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 537,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after buying an additional 27,530 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Overstock.com

(Get Free Report)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.