Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $31.22 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 857,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,714 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 4.9% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Gold Trust worth $31,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,730,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,163,106. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.81.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

