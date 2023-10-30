Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $4.09 Million Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Jackson Financial worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 4,347.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 115.5% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 2,545.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jackson Financial news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $175,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,070.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Jackson Financial news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $175,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,070.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Don W. Cummings sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $59,276.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,555 shares of company stock valued at $432,977. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Jackson Financial stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.63. 118,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.13. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $26.70 and a one year high of $49.60.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

