Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $8 Million Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 881.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 235,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,664 shares during the period. Mplx makes up 1.3% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $7,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 104,751.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,291,317,000 after acquiring an additional 69,705,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 519.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,298,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,083,000 after buying an additional 3,604,755 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in Mplx by 34.0% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,661,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $121,489,000 after acquiring an additional 929,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Mplx by 610.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 969,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after acquiring an additional 832,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,474,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,736,000 after acquiring an additional 756,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $35.71. 725,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,160. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average of $34.69. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Mplx Increases Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 35.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Mplx’s payout ratio is 78.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

Get Our Latest Report on MPLX

Mplx Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.