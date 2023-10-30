Oxbow Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 137,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Shares of NSA traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.90. 150,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.67. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $27.87 and a one year high of $44.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.39%.

NSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on NSA

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.