Oxbow Advisors LLC Purchases 137 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,454 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,402 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,765 shares of company stock worth $5,441,703 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $546.47. 400,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,231. The company has a market cap of $241.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $555.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $535.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $577.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

