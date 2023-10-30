Oxbow Advisors LLC Purchases 6,179 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 1.6% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.2% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 389,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 51,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 11.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 247,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 26,019 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,666,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,925,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 102.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

