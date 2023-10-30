Oxbow Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,543 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Evercore ISI upgraded Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.27. 1,235,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,999,487. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $74.05 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $277.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

