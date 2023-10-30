Oxbow Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Oxbow Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTR. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at about $255,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 4.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Performance

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.10. 6,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,920. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average is $31.20.

Insider Activity

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

In other ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.31 per share, for a total transaction of $225,426.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,047,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,844,854.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders bought 60,585 shares of company stock worth $1,947,596 in the last three months.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

