Oxbow Advisors LLC Takes $3.17 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AJG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,431,788,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $418,715,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39,117.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 987,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,824,000 after purchasing an additional 984,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,069,000 after purchasing an additional 619,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 133.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 658,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,898,000 after buying an additional 376,613 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,146,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total transaction of $746,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,930.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at $37,146,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,688 shares of company stock worth $17,388,097. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 1.5 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $231.61. The stock had a trading volume of 131,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,577. The company has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $174.45 and a one year high of $237.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.16.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.