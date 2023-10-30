P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the September 30th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 140.4 days.

P/F Bakkafrost Price Performance

Shares of P/F Bakkafrost stock remained flat at $42.10 during trading on Monday. 80 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407. P/F Bakkafrost has a 52 week low of $41.79 and a 52 week high of $71.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.68.

Get P/F Bakkafrost alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DNB Markets lowered shares of P/F Bakkafrost from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

About P/F Bakkafrost

(Get Free Report)

P/F Bakkafrost, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells salmon products under the Bakkafrost and Havsbrún brands in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Farming FO; Farming SCT; Value Added Products; and Fishmeal, Oil and Fish Feed.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for P/F Bakkafrost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P/F Bakkafrost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.