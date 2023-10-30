Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 289 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,638,800,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $150.00 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $178.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

