Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 1,296 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after buying an additional 510,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,955,000 after buying an additional 112,553 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

Enbridge stock opened at $31.51 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $42.12. The company has a market capitalization of $66.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.86%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

