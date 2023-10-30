Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW) Short Interest Update

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYOW. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 1,690.1% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 282,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 266,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 325,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 135,581 shares in the last quarter.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYOW traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,816. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.74.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.