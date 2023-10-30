Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wedbush upgraded Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Pegasystems stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.90. 9,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,194. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.78 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average is $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $31.06 and a 52-week high of $59.23.

In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $40,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $40,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $88,168.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,764.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,057 shares of company stock worth $197,003 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Pegasystems by 119.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,581 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,487,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,926,000 after buying an additional 458,670 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,807,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,314,000 after acquiring an additional 457,888 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,212,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,673,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

