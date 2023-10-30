Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PEGA. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pegasystems from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised Pegasystems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.80.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $41.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average of $46.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.35 and a beta of 1.05. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $31.06 and a 52 week high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -24.49%.

In other news, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $40,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $40,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $88,168.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,764.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,057 shares of company stock worth $197,003 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,807,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,314,000 after acquiring an additional 457,888 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,233,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,075,000 after acquiring an additional 89,080 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 7.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,221,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,130,000 after acquiring an additional 278,133 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 15.1% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,487,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,926,000 after acquiring an additional 458,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 31.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 918,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,275,000 after acquiring an additional 217,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

