PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG) Short Interest Up 18.0% in October

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 247,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:PEPG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.59. 1,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,316. The stock has a market cap of $133.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.13. PepGen has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average is $9.01.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that PepGen will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of PepGen in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in PepGen by 19.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,609,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,919,000 after acquiring an additional 417,573 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepGen by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 987,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PepGen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepGen by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 343,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 50,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepGen by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 9,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that id in Phase I clinical trial to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

