Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PDRDY shares. HSBC lowered Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Pernod Ricard from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays downgraded Pernod Ricard from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pernod Ricard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Pernod Ricard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PDRDY

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

About Pernod Ricard

Shares of OTCMKTS PDRDY opened at $47.12 on Monday. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of $34.68 and a fifty-two week high of $47.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.12.

(Get Free Report

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.