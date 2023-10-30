Peterson Financial Group Inc. Acquires 472 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 897.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in NiSource by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lloyd M. Yates purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $1,057,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,038.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $130,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,905 shares in the company, valued at $828,254. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lloyd M. Yates bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,038.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on NiSource in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

NiSource Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.01. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.49.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.44%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

