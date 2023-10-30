Peterson Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CSX by 20.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,543,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797,783 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CSX by 558.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,302 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 45,104.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,415,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,785,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,173,120. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.